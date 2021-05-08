Covid-19: Birmingham artwork remembers pandemic victims
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
In the shadow of Villa Park, on the doorstep of a Jacobean mansion house, 120 flags flutter gently in the breeze, offering a chance to remember those lives lost to Covid-19, and to thank the doctors, nurses and carers who risked their lives during the pandemic.
In Memoriam has been created by artist Luke Jerram, and the outdoor artwork has arrived in Birmingham's Aston Park, close to the home of Premier League football club Aston Villa.
"I hope the installation is of value to people who have been affected by the pandemic," the Bristol-based artist said.
"Not many people have been able to grieve properly, with loved ones unable to visit their relatives in hospitals, funerals cancelled and places of worship and community closed.
"So there's a massive need for an artwork that can help us grieve for those we've lost."
In Memoriam forms part of this year's A Matter of Life and Death Festival in Birmingham.
The festival is an annual arts and culture event to encourage conversations about death and dying, created by BrumYODO, a community group made up of artists, undertakers, palliative care professionals, hospices, solicitors and celebrants.
"Each year BrumYODO presents responsive and meaningful creative experiences in Birmingham as a way to support people to have conversations about death," said festival director Antonia Beck.
"In Memoriam is a peaceful and reflective installation, and we hope it will support people to mark this extraordinary time and commemorate those who have died from the pandemic."
BrumYODO has teamed up with Birmingham Hippodrome and Birmingham City Council to bring In Memoriam, which is arranged in the shape of a medical logo, to the city.
Hippodrome Director of Festivals Graham Callister said: "We have worked hard over the last 12 months to offer meaningful, Covid-safe cultural experiences to Birmingham to continue to enrich the cultural life of the region.
"We are so pleased to be presenting another stunning installation from Luke Jerram and to partner with BrumYODO to offer a moment of calm and reflection on the coronavirus pandemic."
