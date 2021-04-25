Murder charge after fatal stabbing of Birmingham man
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Birmingham.
Bashir Mohamed, 26, from Erdington, was found critically injured in Shyltons Croft, Ladywood, just before 04:20 BST on Thursday and died at the scene.
Mohib Tasharat, 24, of Wenlock Road in the city, is due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr Mohamed died from a stab wound to his arm, West Midlands Police said.
Two other men, aged 19 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of Mr Mohamed's murder.
The teenager remains in police custody for questioning, while the 28-year-old man was freed on conditional bail.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been bailed pending further investigation.
