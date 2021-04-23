Murder arrest over fatal stabbing in Birmingham
A man has been arrested over a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.
Bashir Mohamed, 26, was found critically injured in Shyltons Croft, Ladywood, just before 04:20 BST on Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found the victim, from Hamm Walk in the city, died from a stab wound to his arm.
An 18-year-old man was arrested at an address in Highgate on Friday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Det Ch Insp Stu Mobberley, from West Midlands Police, said: "It's clear from our initial investigations that this is a complex case.
"Our enquiries are continuing at pace and we now have a good understanding of what we believe led up to the man's death."
The force said it was still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the killing to get in touch.
