Homes evacuated after fire breaks out at Sparkhill factory

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionAt its height more than 20 fire appliances were sent to the scene

A blaze has broken out at a factory in Birmingham with about 40 nearby homes evacuated due to fumes.

More than 125 firefighters were called to tackle the fire at a large factory in Sparkhill overnight.

West Midlands Fire Service said it expected to be dealing with it throughout the day, with 10 crews still on the scene.

Residents breaking their Ramadan fasts were praised for sharing food with firefighters.

About 10 people have had to be rehoused, said West Midlands Fire Service, with people being advised to shut windows and doors.

image copyrightWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionThe fire involved a large amount of wooden pallets

Neil Griffiths, from the service, said at the height of the fire more than 20 fire engines were called, along with specialist equipment.

They were first alerted to the fire at about 23:00 BST on Thursday, he said.

It involved a large amount of wooden pallets which caused it to "scale very quickly", he added.

image copyrightWest Midlands Fire Service
image captionAn investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing

Ten people have been rehomed "for a short period of time until we can get them back into their houses," said Mr Griffiths.

A fire investigation team is also at the scene.

Ade Lyden, watch commander with the service, tweeted his thanks to families for sharing food with resting fire crews.

