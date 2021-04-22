Man found fatally injured in Birmingham
A murder investigation is under way, after a man was found fatally wounded in Birmingham in the early hours.
A 26-year-old man was found with a serious injury in Shyltons Croft, Ladywood, just before 04:20 BST and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation was in its very early stages and officers were trying to establish how the man came to be injured in the cul-de-sac.
West Midlands Police urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Stuart Mobberley, from the force's homicide team, said: "A young man has tragically lost his life and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time.
"We'll leave no stone unturned in our inquiries as we try to establish what went on earlier this morning."
