Car with children inside 'taken to settle drug debt'
- Published
A 15-year-old who stole a car with two young children inside claimed he took the vehicle to settle a £40 drug debt.
The youth told a court, which heard armed police arrived at a crash scene in Birmingham, he did not realise the brothers aged two and four were strapped into the back.
Their father's vehicle was stolen as he delivered food to a friend in the Selly Park area on 20 February.
The 15-year-old and another defendant, aged 16, deny kidnap.
The younger youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted motoring offences.
Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard the children's father was left crying hysterically in the street after his vehicle was stolen.
The 15-year-old said he did not realise the boys were strapped into the rear of a Nissan Note, even after a high-speed multi-vehicle crash.
The teenager stated he was looking for a bicycle to steal when he saw the vehicle with its engine running.
He said: "I mistook him for a delivery driver. I jumped into the car and then (the other defendant) has just seen it and followed."
Contradicting the account of the father, that he shouted a warning alerting the youths that his children were inside the Nissan, the 15-year-old said: "There was no shouting, no noise to indicate any other person in the vehicle at the time."
Claiming his intention was to sell the car to pay off a debt, the youth said he crashed after being pursued by a police van and seeing oncoming police cars.
Insisting that he only became aware that children had been inside the car when he was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, the teenager said: "If I had noticed the kids, I wouldn't have taken the car.
"If I am being brutally honest, the biggest thing I am sorry for here is taking the kids."
The 15-year-old was arrested, after police arrived at a crash scene on the A38 Bristol Road, the court heard.
The other defendant was held while fleeing from the crash, which left the two-year-old with a cut mouth and a bruised shoulder.
Asked if he had heard any screaming after the crash injured one of the children, the 15-year-old insisted both children were quiet following the impact.
The trial continues.
