'Derisory offer' for home on abandoned Birmingham street
A man living on a street extensively demolished to make way for a housing estate has said an offer of £120,000 for his home is "very derisory".
Carl Harris, 64, said Birmingham City Council had told him he faced a compulsory purchase order for the four-bed semi in Kings Norton.
He said he was prepared to challenge the order as he would not be able to afford a similar property in the area.
The council has said it was hoped there could be agreement through negotiation.
Mr Harris said the authority's offer for his Gildas Avenue home left him unable to afford another like-for-like house in Birmingham.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he would need between £150,000 and £160,00 to buy a similar property.
Mr Harris, who has lived in his home for 30 years, said: "The original offer was £95,000 and at the time there (were) some flats at the top of the road, two-bedroom flats, going for £100,000.
"So that doesn't make sense to anybody."
The street has been demolished with the exception of a few properties including Mr Harris's house and plans for about 270 new homes have been approved.
He told LDRS: "In their original plans, they were going to leave my house and the flats on the other side... Why can't they go by their original plan and leave me alone?"
The city council has said letters were "sent to the affected property owners on the Pool Farm Estate" on 24 March, including Mr Harris.
A spokesperson has said: "These included a notice, made under Section 16 of the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976, stating it was the council's wish to secure acquisition of his property.
"Birmingham Property Services officers continue to negotiate with Mr Harris on a voluntary basis."
The spokesperson added it was hoped agreement could be reached through this negotiation, but if not, it was proposed "a compulsory purchase order be made on this property".
