Man admits stabbing paramedics at his Wolverhampton home
- Published
A man has admitted attacking two West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics during a call out to his home.
Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave were stabbed when they responded to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July.
Smith, 52, of Stephens Close in Ashmore Park, admitted two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.
He will be sentenced on 14 June.
Both paramedics required hospital treatment after the stabbing.
Mr Hipgrave needed surgery for cuts to his back, while Ms Evans had to spend two days in hospital after suffering a chest wound and nerve damage.
Both have since spoken about the impact the attack had on their mental health.
