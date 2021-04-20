Tribute to grandfather killed in Stetchford hit-and-run
Tributes have been paid to a "beloved" grandfather who died after a hit-and-run collision.
William Burns, 63, was hit by a BMW on Station Road in Stetchford, Birmingham at 13:30 BST on Sunday and died a short time later.
His family said he will be "forever in our hearts".
The car did not stop at the scene but a 27-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself in.
He has been questioned and released under investigation while inquiries continue, West Midlands Police said.
In a statement, released through the force, Mr Burns' family said: "William was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.
"You made an impact and created a memory for every single person who had the privilege of meeting you.
"We have lost our legend and you will forever be in our hearts."
