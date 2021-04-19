Gavin Parry death: Two murder arrests after man shot dead
Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead at an industrial site.
Gavin Parry, 31, was found dead in Western Road, Birmingham, at about 17:30 BST on 13 April.
West Midlands Police said the men, aged 21 and 23, were in custody after being detained earlier.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 29-year-old man detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on bail.
Police said a 22-year-old man who was also injured is in a stable condition in hospital and will be questioned under caution over the killing when medically fit.
The force added it wanted to speak to a man seen riding a scooter near the scene at the time who may have vital information about the killing.
Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw, or has dashcam footage of a dark blue Citroen C3 leaving the area at speed and understood to have been driving on the wrong side of the road.
