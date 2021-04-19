PC Colin Noble sacked over 'appalling' behaviour to abuse victims
- Published
A police constable who "tried it on" with four vulnerable domestic abuse victims has been dismissed for "appalling" gross misconduct.
Married father-of-two PC Colin Noble, 50, had been a serving officer with West Midlands Police for 20 years.
He inquired if one woman, who secretly recorded him because of her concerns about his behaviour, "had any nudes".
The case against him was found proven by a disciplinary panel, following a hearing at the force's headquarters.
PC Noble claimed he only called the complainant, known as Miss X, "fit" in an attempt at "boosting her confidence".
He also looked at her breasts, asking to "see what you are working with".
Audio of the conversations was played during the hearing, which heard evidence from the other complainants where he was alleged to have made a "catalogue of completely inappropriate comments" between 2014 and 2017.
The panel said it "preferred the accounts" of Miss X, A, B and C over that given by the officer, who they found at times to be "inconsistent".
Nick Hawkins, the legally qualified chairman giving the tribunal's findings, said they found "significant evidence" of PC Noble using "sexualised talk and making inappropriate suggestions" to Miss X.
They concluded he turned up at Miss A's house unannounced up to 30 times, telling her she was "too pretty" for her boyfriend.
He also touched her neck, asking to see her tattoos, and asked if she had "ever slept with a black man".
Miss C said she and PC Noble had developed a "semi-relationship", while Miss B described him as "being too pushy" and lied about having moved away from the Midlands to stop his calls.
'Predatory behaviour'
Mr Hawkins told PC Noble, who was dismissed without notice, his behaviour was "totally unprofessional and inappropriate".
"Rather than offering assistance, you sought to further a relationship with each of the four women," he said.
"The way you treated them was appalling."
Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said the officer was "not representative" of the force.
She added: "The behaviour he carried out will never be acceptable or tolerated in this organisation."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct regional director Derrick Campbell said: "We are very grateful to all the women who came forward and helped expose PC Noble's predatory behaviour."
He said police officers who fail to "uphold the highest standards... will be dealt with robustly".
Graham Henson, PC Noble's barrister, said his client, who has a right of appeal, had a "long, unblemished record".
Miss A, Miss B and Miss C came forward following publicity surrounding his 2019 criminal trial at Birmingham Crown Court, in which he was acquitted of a charge of misconduct in a public office in connection with the allegations made by Miss X.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk