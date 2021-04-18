Stechford crash: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run by garage
A pedestrian has died after a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham.
The man, aged 64, was struck by a white car while on foot opposite the Shell garage on Station Road, Stechford, on Sunday afternoon, West Midlands Police said.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead soon afterwards, it added.
Officers said the car was thought to be a BMW 1 Series and did not stop after the collision.
Det Sgt Paul Hughes asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
"We know there were buses and cars in the vicinity at the time, so I would urge people to check their dashcams - they might have captured vital video evidence," he said.
