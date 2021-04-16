Call for more CCTV in Selly Oak Park after woman attacked
- Published
A nurse is calling for more CCTV cameras and better lighting in a park where a woman was sexually assaulted.
The attack happened in Selly Oak Park, Birmingham, which is popular with residents and dog walkers as well as people going to the nearby hospital.
Kristina Richards-McDonnell has started a petition, which has nearly 3,000 signatures, urging the council to install better security measures.
The council said it treats crime in parks with the "utmost concern".
West Midlands Police said the 18-year-old woman was attacked on 31 March.
Officers said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and detained under the Mental Health Act.
Ms Richards-McDonnell, who walks in the park on her daily commute, said: "It could have been anybody that I work with. It is horrific and I cannot imagine what she is going through."
She added she always has a rape alarm with her while walking home: "I have also got my hand on my phone ready to dial 999.
"It should not have to be like that, should not have to be thinking of things like that, but that is what you do."
She said there is just one CCTV camera covering the whole park and she wants more to protect everyone who uses the park, along with lights on all paths.
More than 2,700 people have signed her petition to the city council.
The authority said it will support police in tackling offending in any of its parks and will offer a more detailed response once the petition is received.
