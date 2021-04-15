PC Colin Noble told abuse victim she was 'fit' to 'boost confidence'
A police officer who told a domestic abuse victim she was "fit" claimed he was "merely boosting her confidence", a disciplinary tribunal has heard.
PC Colin Noble, 50, of West Midlands Police, is accused of "trying it on" with four domestic abuse victims.
The officer told one complainant they "could be good together".
He was secretly recorded and heard saying: "I'm not supposed to be chatting you up, I'm supposed to be working."
The covert recordings by one complainant, known as Miss X, later led to his criminal trial at Birmingham Crown Court in 2019, in which he was acquitted of misconduct in a public office.
Barney Branston, putting claims to him on behalf of the appropriate authority at a hearing at West Midlands Police headquarters on Thursday, asked the constable about what he said to Miss X.
The married officer said: "I was merely boosting her confidence; that she was good looking, that she was attractive.
"At no time was I saying [that] to get my leg over.
"I just merely trying to say, 'you're an attractive person, you can do better - this is what you should be doing'."
On recordings played at the hearing, he was heard telling Miss X: "If I did anything with you it would have to be on the down-low, because we're not supposed to.
"You know that teacher-pupil relationship that you're not supposed to have? Goes for us as well."
At the disciplinary panel, the officer said he was "just trying to put her at ease" and also stated: "At no time was I thinking of having a relationship with her."
When asked why he had asked Miss X to keep the conversation "on the down-low", Noble replied: "That's just a term we use, it's just to not go blagging it about."
The constable also said a remark caught on tape that Miss X should "unbutton" her shirt, was directed to a child in the room who was playing with a doll's clothing.
The hearing continues.
