Elections 2021: How will mayoral hopefuls help young people thrive?
By Stephanie Miskin
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
The number of under-25s becoming unemployed over the past year has soared, with many part-time jobs disappearing as businesses closed during the pandemic. As twins from Birmingham tell how they turned their jobless situation around, how will West Midland mayoral candidates help young people in the region thrive again?
Mya and Kia Cross were among thousands who lost their waitress jobs as the hospitality industry was hit hard by coronavirus restrictions.
But the 20-year-olds from Erdington said it eventually spurred them on to launch their own separate online businesses.
Mya was originally on track for a career in social care, studying at Coventry University, but several months into the course followed her gut feeling that it wasn't for her.
She decided to quit - but shortly after, was also made redundant from her part-time job. Mya spotted an opportunity with her newly-acquired free time.
Web seminars, a mentor scheme, the creation of a business plan and a loan application followed, after a friend tipped her off about what she could gain from the Prince's Trust.
She could finally start her much dreamed-about eyelashes business, Eyes on Eve, and she wasn't alone in her entrepreneurial plans.
In 2020, more 16-20-year-olds started a business than any other year, with an increase of 72% on the previous 12 months, according to research by the Partnership Accountancy.
It also suggests that 60% of those used social media sites such as Facebook or Instagram to launch their businesses and build a clientele.
University 'thrown to young people'
"With business, people think it is too hard and it's not for them. It really isn't," said Mya.
"I didn't have a business mindset or know the terminologies. I've learnt as I've gone along. I have just put myself out there."
The 20-year-old said it had been empowering to make big decisions, but that there's a need for more help and support for other like-minded young people.
"I think there are a lot of options for young people like me, but it's just not advertised as much as it should be. The Prince's Trust - I didn't realise what they did until a friend told me.
"University - I feel like it is just something that's run out to young people and it's something that we are expected to do rather than utilizing our skills, going out there and branching out.
"I think there's a lot more options for us, but we're in a system which says 'you need to go and get a degree and study for four years'."
'I need to chase it and take a risk'
Kia admittedly "had a moment" of worry when she lost her job, but decided to focus on her love of art instead.
The second-year Birmingham Institute of Art and Design student used redundancy money to buy equipment to reproduce and print her artwork on merchandise.
"I didn't see it as me wasting money. I will get it all back eventually," she said. "This is my passion so I need to chase it and take a risk.
"I just thought, I'm going to do it because I've wanted to do it for a while, but this coronavirus kind of pushed me."
She is among 11,000 people to have set up their own business in Birmingham in the past year.
'This is my passion'
Kia has launched an online shop and social media pages, KMC Artz, while also creating personalised sportswear over the past year - enough to help her afford to buy her first car.
"This is my passion, the money is like a bonus. I'm never going to be a millionaire overnight."
So what help would Kia like to see for other young business-minded people as local elections loom?
"I'd like to see more opportunities for young people - so we can get more experience. It needs to be practical, so something like mentoring, as not everyone has supportive friends and family.
"We are always going to make mistakes but having someone there to guide you can make a big difference."
How will mayoral hopefuls help young entrepreneurs?
Helping young people thrive in business is a key challenge for the West Midlands mayoral candidates as the region attempts to make strides post-pandemic. If elected, what would each one do to support them?
Liam Byrne, Labour
I started my first business in my 20s. It wasn't easy. It's like a rollercoaster. It's a life of great highs and low lows. You have to juggle cash, time, enthusiasm and creativity.
But there was one critical lesson: businesses need customers!
I want our region to lead Britain's green and clean future to bring back industry. That will provide our young business people with the local customers they need to succeed.
The green industrial revolution will create thousands of jobs and businesses across our region. From supply chains for electric cars to 'green van men and women' in trades fitting renewable energy to homes.
Years after selling my business I wrote the book Dragons: Ten Entrepreneurs Who Built Britain. It's an incredible story. The message is clear. Entrepreneurs make history by inventing the future.
And today's young people will build tomorrow's West Midlands' Green Future.
Steve Caudwell, Green Party
Eight in 10 businesses in the West Midlands are Small and Medium Enterprises so it's essential we support young entrepreneurs as we recover from Covid and seek to defeat the Climate Crisis.
We need to make sure businesses in all sectors are providing apprenticeships, as that's where so many young people get their first taste of work environments, and learning the skills that they can then use in their own endeavours.
We also need to look at how we incentive start-ups through enterprise zones, so that the tax burden on new, young businesses doesn't stop them getting off the ground.
We can use the Combined Authority's own purchasing power to prioritise local businesses too Finally, by addressing the climate, housing and poverty crises we face as soon as possible, we will automatically generate opportunities for new young entrepreneurs to art up and prosper better in the West Midlands.
Pete Durnell, Reform UK
Lockdowns have hit young people and the poorest in our society the hardest.
We must repay the huge sacrifices these groups have made over the last year. This will be one my top priorities.
As Metro Mayor, my first step will always be to engage and listen.
After I've heard what young entrepreneurs tell me they need, I will get business experts and already successful young entrepreneurs together and work out the best way to deliver it.
Facilitating collaboration, providing access to mentors, finance, market intelligence and local support networks, the Metro Mayor can and must get involved with "all of the above".
I would review existing youth entrepreneurship programmes, assess if any new ones are needed, and ensure that resources are always focussed on the start-ups with the best chances of succeeding.
I believe every sixth-form and college in the region should offer high-quality training in entrepreneurship.
Andy Street, Conservative
Here in the West Midlands we have a huge number of businesses that are driven by young entrepreneurs, running all kinds of SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] that contribute enormously to our economic success.
Birmingham has been the top city for start-ups outside of London for seven years in a row, with a 27% increase in the year before the pandemic - thanks in part to the schemes I have pioneered as mayor, from digital bootcamps to encouraging the growth of shared co-working spaces for new start-ups.
This is a young, vibrant and innovative place which has always been a hotbed for entrepreneurs.
My manifesto sets out how I will not only help get our entrepreneurs back on track after the pandemic, but how we will continue to see this highly successful part of our economy grow.
Jenny Wilkinson, Liberal Democrats
As one of the youngest regions in Europe, it's vital that we invest in young talent - our future engine for innovation, ingenuity and entrepreneurship. There are three key areas I would focus on:
• Encourage closer working between schools and businesses to bolster financial and business education, so that our young people have the foundation skills they need to start up in business.
• Implement a Universal Basic Income trial to provide young people with a guarantee of financial security and thereby the space to pursue their ambitions, as well as providing targeted grants and access to capital for young people setting up in business.
• Set up a mentoring programme to connect current business leaders across the West Midlands with our future business leaders, as well as promoting a young entrepreneurs network, bringing together young people starting out in business, as well as providing a programme of seminars and skills training.
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners. Register to vote here.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk