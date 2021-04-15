Birmingham park stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with attempted murder
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed multiple times in a park.
The boy, 14, was injured in Burbury Park in Lozells, Birmingham, just after 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital where he continues to recover from his injuries, West Midlands Police said.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A second 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday has been released on bail pending further inquiries, the force added.
