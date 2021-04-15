Halfords death: Man denies car park murder charge
A man has denied murdering a man who was found dead in a Halfords car park.
Muhammed Khubaib, 25, of Wilton Road, Sparkbrook, also denied a charge of dangerous driving. He will stand trial on 4 January 2022.
West Midlands Police said the 20-year-old victim is believed to have been injured during a disturbance outside the store in Sheldon, Birmingham late on the night of 9 April.
The victim was found underneath a car. He had suffered serious head injuries.
Police said they were supporting the family of the victim, but have not yet released his name.
