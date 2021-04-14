Pair bailed after baby found dead in Bilston car park
Two people arrested after a baby boy was found dead in a supermarket car park have been released on bail, police say.
The baby's body was found in the Morrisons car park on the Black Country Route in Bilston on Sunday.
The mother was traced later that day and West Midlands Police said she was receiving "appropriate care".
A 21-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were arrested in connection with the death on Monday.
Officers have not clarified what the pair were arrested on suspicion of and declined to comment as to whether they were related to the baby.
The force said a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out next week on the baby boy, who was thought to be premature.
Speaking at the time the baby was found, Det Insp Tim Draper asked people not to speculate on the circumstances of the "tragedy".
He added: "This was a devastating discovery which I know has shocked and saddened many people."
