Murder probe after shooting at Birmingham industrial site
- Published
A man has died and a second has been seriously injured in a shooting.
West Midlands Police were called to industrial premises on Western Road in Birmingham at about 17:30 BST.
The force said a 31-year-old man was found dead and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The scene, just outside the city centre, has been closed for forensic examination and police said the murder investigation was "in the early stages".
