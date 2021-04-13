Romaine Sawyers: Man charged with racially abusing West Brom player
A man has been charged with racially abusing West Bromwich Albion footballer Romaine Sawyers online.
Simon Silwood, 49, is accused of sending an offensive message to the footballer via social media in January, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Silwood, fom Kingswinford, has been charged under the Communications Act to appear before Dudley Magistrates' Court on 29 April.
It's alleged a message was sent during a 5-0 defeat against Manchester City.
The investigation has been carried out by PC Stuart Ward, the UK's first dedicated hate crime officer within a police football unit.
Saint Kitts and Nevis international Sawyers, 29, played for West Brom between 2009 and 2013 and then rejoined the club from Brentford in 2019.
The midfielder also made more than 130 appearances for Walsall.
