Quarry Bank man's lockdown weight loss inspires marathon bid
A man is cycling the equivalent of a marathon every day to raise money for charity after losing more than 12 stone since the start of the first lockdown.
Father-of-two Tim Kershaw used to weigh over 26 stone (165kg), but wanted to get fit for his family and decided to change his lifestyle.
The 29-year-old from Quarry Bank in the West Midlands began using an exercise bike and lost weight over nine months.
"I'm pushing myself to the limit... for a great cause," he said.
He is raising money for Ronald McDonald House at Birmingham Children's Hospital by cycling 26.2 miles (42km) every day in April.
The charity offers free accommodation and facilities for families with children at the hospital.
Mr Kershaw, an assistant business leader for the fast food chain at Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Dudley, said he had raised almost £4,000 so far.
"It's a long distance and it takes me about one-and-a-half hours a day... but it's just exploded and I think people have really bought into it with my weight loss," he said.
He was out walking in a local nature reserve with his family during the first lockdown, when he told his wife he had decided he was going to start losing weight.
"I used an exercise bike and could only last four or five minutes at first, but I got a healthy balanced diet and at my peak fitness I was on it three to five days a weeks for 45 minutes."
Nine months later, he said, having lost over 12 stone (76kg) helped him when he and his family caught Covid-19 in February.
"I cannot imagine what I would have been like had I been 12 stone heavier," he said.
But now he said he feels "completely different - 200% better" for losing weight.
"I'm more active and I come home from work and I play with the kids... it's changed my life."
