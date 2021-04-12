Yasir Hussain, 10, died after 'hitting head playing football'
- Published
A 10-year-old boy died after he hit his head on a wall while playing football at school, an inquest heard.
Yasir Hussain, from Ward End in Birmingham, died in hospital five days after he was injured at Leigh Primary School on 12 November.
An inquest at Birmingham Coroner's Court heard the boy was playing in goal and struck his head while jumping.
The school's deputy head said she understood he had slipped on a puddle when she called emergency services.
Christopher Rabone, the school's community sports health officer, said Yasir was on the floor and able to speak, but he could not explain what had happened.
He was taken to the first-aid table and was able to walk unaided.
First-aider and lunchtime supervisor Zahira Mabine told the inquest the boy's right eye was closed, his face and lips "looked pale" and there was a "considerable sized" bump, like a one penny piece.
She also said she recalled his trainers looked too big for him.
"He kept putting his head back and saying 'I want to go to sleep'," she said.
In a call to the ambulance service, the school was advised Yasir could be taken home as long as his parents were happy and emergency services were called if his condition changed.
He was later described as "feeling a lot better" although his condition deteriorated and at a previous inquest hearing, Yasir's medical cause of death was given as a result of a traumatic brain injury.
He was remembered as "quietly confident, hard-working and determined to succeed" in a letter sent to parents the week after he died.
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk