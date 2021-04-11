Baby found dead in Bilston supermarket car park
A newborn baby has been found dead in the car park of a supermarket.
A member of the public found the baby at Morrisons on the Black Country Route in Bilston at about 09:00 BST, West Midlands Police said.
In a statement, the force said it did not currently know "when the baby was born or how they came to be in the car park".
Police said they are concerned about the baby's mother and they urgently appealed for her to come forward.
Det Insp Jim Edmonds said: "This is a truly tragic discovery, and we've been treating the scene and the baby with the utmost care and dignity today.
"While we don't yet know what has happened, what we do know is that there must be a mother out there who is in real need of help − and she is my absolute priority at the moment."
He said officers had been checking CCTV and speaking to hospitals but he asked the mother - or anyone who knows her - to come forward to speak to police.
"I really want to speak to her to make sure she's OK, and to ensure that she can get the help that she urgently needs," Mr Edmonds added.
