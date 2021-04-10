Moseley stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murdering a father-of-one who was stabbed in a Birmingham suburb.
Nathan Burton, 27, was found seriously injured at a property on Woodhurst Road, Moseley, on Wednesday night at about 23:00 BST and died in hospital the following day.
A post-mortem examination found he died of a single stab wound to the chest.
Chad Henderson, 43, has been charged with his murder, West Midlands Police said.
Mr Henderson, of Woodhurst Road, Moseley, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
In a a statement released by the force, Mr Burton's family said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our much-loved son, brother and father Nathan.
"He is going to be greatly missed, but will never be forgotten and his legacy will live on through his ten-month-old daughter who he loved so very much.
"We are thankful for the joy and laughter he brought to us all and for the precious time that we had, even though it has been cut so needlessly short."
