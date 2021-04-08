Murder arrests after Birmingham stabbing
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a man's body.
West Midlands Police said the 56-year-old victim was found at a property off Stratford Road, in the Hall Green area of Birmingham on 2 April.
Initially the cause of death was unclear, the force said, but a post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.
A man, 42, and a 37-year-old woman are being questioning by officers.
The body was found at about 18:00 BST and the force said it wanted to hear from people who were in the Stratford Road and York Road area on the day.
