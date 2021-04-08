Moseley stabbing: Man, 27, dies following row
A man has died after being stabbed in a row at a house, police said.
The 27-year-old was found seriously injured at a property on Woodhurst Road, Moseley, Birmingham, on Wednesday night at about 23:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital, but died on Thursday morning, West Midlands Police said.
A 43-year-old man was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, while the injured man was still alive.
The suspect remains in police custody and the force is carrying out forensic examinations.
