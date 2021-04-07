West Midlands Police inspector demoted for mistreatment
A police inspector who shouted at a teenage detainee and mocked him for crying has been demoted to sergeant.
A West Midlands Police disciplinary panel was told Insp Matthew Downs also used unnecessary force to lift him and turned off a cell light when the youth said he was scared of the dark.
The 17-year-old had been arrested in February 2020 after threatening someone with a machete while drunk in Walsall.
Downs admitted gross misconduct and said: "I have let myself down."
The hearing was told the youth had been taken to Oldbury Police Station on 8 February and the inspector had become involved after watching other officers search him.
Downs, who has more than 22 years of police service, said the detainee had behaved very aggressively and he had "just wanted to tell him to behave himself".
'Proud to serve'
He said the youth, who was only identified as AB because of his age, had made a threat as the other officers had left the cell, which he "reacted to instinctively".
Outlining the facts, which had been admitted by the officer, presenting counsel Andrew Waters said: "He entered the cell and used unnecessary and gratuitous force", picking him up and pushing him around.
And he added: "As he left the cell, he asked AB if he was afraid of the dark and, when AB said he was, he said 'Good' and turned the light off."
When he was asked how he felt after viewing the CCTV footage, Downs replied: "I was disappointed with myself. It was a mistake, I shouldn't have done it."
The youth did not make a complaint himself and the officer's QC, Adrian Keeling, said: "The culpability and harm is low. It's a single incident and it's in no way targeted or planned - it arises out of a spontaneous set of circumstances."
When asked if he would agree to be reduced in rank, before that punishment was imposed, Downs answered: "Absolutely. I am proud to serve."
