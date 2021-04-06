West Midlands police officer 'mocked detainee' and 'pushed him around'
A police inspector who mocked a teenage detainee for crying in a custody block and used unnecessary force on him has admitted gross misconduct.
The youth had been taken to a custody block after threatening someone with a machete while drunk, a police disciplinary hearing was told.
West Midlands inspector Matthew Downs claimed he had acted aggressively and he had wanted him to behave himself.
But he admitted his behaviour had been a mistake and he had let himself down.
The youth, known as AB, was taken into custody in Oldbury after being "red-dotted" with a Taser during the incident in Walsall in February last year, the disciplinary hearing was told.
Presenting counsel Andrew Waters said Insp Downs, the custody block inspector, had become involved after other officers had carried out standard search procedures.
'Disappointed with myself'
"He entered the cell and used unnecessary and gratuitous force on AB - in particular in picking him up... pushing him around," Mr Waters told the panel.
"In addition he was abusive to AB in two instances. He shouted and swore at AB and, when AB started crying, he mocked him for doing so.
"As he left the cell, he asked AB if he was afraid of the dark and, when AB said he was, he said 'Good' and turned the light off."
Giving evidence after CCTV footage of the incident was played, Insp Downs, who has more than 22 years of police service, said he had reacted instinctively after a threat had been made to other officers.
"As the officers were leaving the cell, AB made a threat. It was along the lines of 'You see what happens now', which I reacted to instinctively, he said.
But he said he was "disappointed with myself", adding "I shouldn't have done it".
The youth did not lodge a complaint about the officer, the hearing was told.
Adrian Keeling QC, representing Insp Downs, asked the panel to impose a final written warning on the inspector.
A decision is due later on Tuesday.
