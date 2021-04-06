Russells Hall Hospital: NHS trust charged over patients' deaths
Charges have been brought against an NHS trust after the deaths of two patients.
The Care Quality Commission allege two people died at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital after being exposed to "significant risk of avoidable harm".
The regulator has brought the charges against Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust over two alleged breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.
This relates to the trust's duty to ensure safe care and treatment.
The case will be opened on Wednesday 7 April at Dudley Magistrates' Court.
The trust operates three sites, including Russells Hall, and was last inspected by the CQC in 2019.
