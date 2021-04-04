Two-week-old boy dies as pram hit by car in Brownhills
- Published
A two-week old baby boy has died after a car hit his pram on the pavement.
West Midlands Police said it is understood a BMW collided with another car on the high street in Brownhills, near Walsall, at about 16:00 BST before hitting the pram.
The driver fled the scene but a 34-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich shortly afterwards.
Police said he will be questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They said the boy was taken to hospital but "nothing could be done to save him".
Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, said: "A baby has tragically died and we'll be doing all we can to support his family during this deeply devastating time."
The incident took place as the baby was being pushed along the pavement by his family.
A relative also suffered a shoulder injury but no one else was hurt.