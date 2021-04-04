Murder arrest after man's suspected assault in Birmingham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man who was found collapsed in a Birmingham street.
The man, in his 50s, was discovered in Coventry Road, Yardley, on Saturday evening and "sadly died soon after arriving at hospital", police said.
"Following inquiries in the area it's now believed he had been assaulted just before he was found," a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was taken into custody to be questioned. Officers said a post-mortem examination would take place to establish the cause of death.
Officers said the investigation was at an early stage and appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk