Lucille Downer: Dogs 'humanely destroyed' after fatal attack in Rowley Regis
Two dogs which carried out a "horrific" attack on an 85-year-old woman have been humanely destroyed, police said.
Lucille Downer, a great-grandma, died after being attacked by the dogs which got into her garden in Rowley Regis through a hole in the fence on Friday.
Police said following specialist advice it was established the dogs "could never be re-homed due to the violent act and should be humanely destroyed".
"Further analysis" is taking place to determine what breed they were.
Supt Phil Asquith, from West Midlands Police, told a news conference on Saturday the dogs were "large" but would not speculate on whether or not they were banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, adding DNA samples had been taken from them.
'Sustained' attack
The force said the ownership of the dogs had been "voluntarily transferred to police".
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control after the attack in Boundary Avenue on Friday afternoon. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.
Mrs Downer's family said she was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
"Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s. Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home and her family will miss her dearly."
She had spent her working years as a cook at a care home in West Bromwich, they said in a statement issued through police.
Supt Asquith said neighbours and family who live nearby responded "very quickly" after the dogs escaped from a neighbouring property.
However, Mrs Downer had suffered multiple injuries in the "sustained" attack and despite the efforts of medics, died at the scene, he said.
