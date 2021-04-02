Woman killed by two escaped dogs in West Midlands
A woman has died after being attacked by two escaped dogs in her garden.
Police said the woman was found suffering from serious injuries at an address in Rowley Regis near Dudley in the West Midlands on Friday.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene in Boundary Avenue.
West Midlands Police said the dogs did not belong to the woman, but managed to get into her garden before attacking her.
Both dogs have been seized to establish their breed.
A 43-year-old local man has been detained on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Police said the victim sustained dog bite injuries, although a post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.
A police scene and presence will remain in place in the area as work is carried out to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.