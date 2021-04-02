Schoolgirl, 11, sexually assaulted in Tipton
An 11-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in the West Midlands.
The attacker fled after the incident in New Road, Tipton, at about 15:45 BST on Tuesday.
West Midlands Police said it was continuing its inquiries to identify him.
A man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the assault, but the force stated following further investigations he was not believed to be responsible.
He has been released with no further action.
A police spokesman said: "We understand how traumatic this was for the schoolgirl and have offered her specialist support."
