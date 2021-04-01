Rushall crash victim named as Arjun Singh Gandham
A passenger who died in a crash has been described by his family as a "hard working, witty and loving young man".
Arjun Singh Gandham, 19, was in a Seat Leon which hit a parked car on Pelsall Lane in Rushall, West Midlands, at about 21:00 GMT on 26 March.
Six other people, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured.
Nobody has yet been arrested over the crash and West Midlands Police said detectives continued to investigate the circumstances.
"We are devastated by the loss of Arjun, but receiving so much support and seeing how much he was loved brings us great comfort," the 19-year-old's family said in a statement.
"Any room he entered lit up with laughter."
Three other men travelling in the Seat Leon with Mr Gandham, all aged between 19 and 21 years old, were taken to hospital after the crash, with the driver's condition at the time described as "serious".
A couple in the parked car, a Chevrolet Trax, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital with their nine-year-old daughter.
West Midlands Police continues to appeal for information.
