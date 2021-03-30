Wolverhampton PC investigated over 'disturbing' arrest
A police officer is being investigated for gross misconduct after allegedly hitting a man over the head while he was being handcuffed.
Footage of the incident at a house in Penn, Wolverhampton, last month was "disturbing", the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Police were responding to a disturbance which led to a man being arrested.
The investigation will look at whether the use of force was "necessary, reasonable and proportionate."
The PC, from the West Midlands force, has been informed he is facing a criminal investigation, the IOPC said.
"Understand circumstances"
The footage from the incident on 16 February has been released widely through social media, the watchdog said.
IOPC Regional Director Derrick Campbell said: "The footage showing a man being struck to the head while handcuffs were being applied is disturbing and I am conscious of the impact on public confidence in policing such an incident can have.
"We need to understand the full circumstances and our independent investigation is looking at whether the use of force by the officer was necessary, reasonable and proportionate."
Mobile and police body worn video footage will also be reviewed as part of the investigation, the IOPC said.
