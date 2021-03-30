Two injured in gas explosion at Walsall house
Two men were taken to hospital after being injured in a gas explosion at a house.
Emergency services were called to Darlaston Road in Walsall at 06:30 BST.
Paramedics said the explosion was so strong that it damaged a passing car.
The house also sustained significant damage, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The two men taken to hospital were residents in the property.
The ambulance service said their injuries are not believed to be serious.
The driver of the car was assessed at the scene but did not require treatment, and two other people were also assessed and discharged at the address.
Gas supplier, Cadent, said it was "in the process of making sure everything related to gas is safe".
West Midlands Fire Service, which sent three crews to the incident, said it "appeared to be a gas leak that caused the explosion".
Darlaston Road was expected to stay closed between Bentley Mill Way and Gower Street for most of Tuesday morning.
West Midlands Police said a small number of homes nearby had to be evacuated as a precaution.
