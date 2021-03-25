Wednesbury teenager denies 20 terror-related charges
- Published
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to 20 terror-related charges.
Nuh Raheel denied 10 counts of possession of an article for terrorist purposes, relating to documents including one named 39 Ways To Serve And Participate In Jihad.
Appearing via video-link at Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Raheel, 19, also denied 10 charges of collecting terrorist information.
All 20 offences are alleged to have happened on or before 13 October.
The defendant, of Knowles Street, Wednesbury, was remanded into custody and is due to go on trial for the offences on 7 June.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.