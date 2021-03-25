Tribute to teen killed in Perry Barr moped hit-and-run
The family of a 16-year-old boy who died in a suspected hit-and-run collision on a moped has paid tribute to him.
Liam Mooney is believed to have been a pillion passenger when there was an incident involving a car in Perry Barr, Birmingham, at 19:20 GMT on Monday.
He suffered serious head injuries from a fall and later died in hospital.
The car left the scene and police believe another moped was being ridden in tandem with Mr Mooney's moped.
Officers have spoken to the rider of that bike and two others on the second moped, West Midlands Police said.
However, detectives want to trace the vehicle and its occupants that were in Rocky Lane at the time at the time of the incident.
'So heartbroken'
Det Insp Adam Jobson said: "We really need to speak to the car driver so they can tell us what went on and help us piece together the full circumstances," he said.
"It's imperative we hear their side of the story."
In a statement Mr Mooney's family said he they were "so heartbroken".
"Liam was a bit of a joker and had a brilliant sense of humour," they said.
"He was also so caring at times. He had not long became a uncle and loved his niece so much."
