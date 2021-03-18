BBC's West Midlands pledge 'rights the past', says mayor
A commitment by the BBC to make more primetime TV in the West Midlands and expand news output "puts past problems right", the region's mayor says.
The organisation has announced major plans to move entire departments and news divisions out of London as it aims "to serve all parts" of the UK.
Under the plans, the Asian Network will be based entirely in Birmingham and Radio 1's Newsbeat will also relocate.
Andy Street said it reversed a long-standing under-representation.
The corporation said it would increase its activity across the West Midlands over the next six years by building on current TV production as well as focusing on opportunities for young people.
BBC Three will launch a new documentary scheme for producers to tell original stories from the Midlands.
Newsbeat, which provides content for Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Asian Network, will move to Birmingham.
An apprentice training agency will also be piloted in the region.
The BBC's News Data Team will partly relocate to Birmingham and a new peak-time radio service for Wolverhampton will launch.
Birmingham City University English and journalism undergraduate Katie Jones said the news meant she felt reassured she could now have a career in the region.
"I have been looking for work experience and internships and I could not really find anything here. But knowing and hearing this today has just provided me that bit of hope that I can be here," the 20-year-old said.
"This is the place I wanted to stay and it's a nice feeling now and gives me that confidence that someone in my position can work in a healthier media environment... it 100% means I can be in Birmingham."
What the BBC is planning in the West Midlands:
- Bolstering TV production with more primetime brands joining Great British Menu in the Midlands
- The Asian Network will be consolidated in Birmingham and Newsbeat will move to the city - providing news content for Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Asian Network
- BBC News Data Team will partly relocate to the West Midlands
- At least one new primetime drama and one new primetime entertainment series will be commissioned in the region
- A new peak-time local radio service for Wolverhampton
- New learning hubs in Birmingham and Wolverhampton creating "exciting opportunities" for young people
- BBC Three will launch a documentary opportunity for local producers to tell original stories from the region
- Piloting of an apprentice training agency in the West Midlands
- Launching regional BBC One HD services to make regional content available on HD for the first time
- A new network of community digital reporters to help bring journalism closer to communities
Conservative mayor Mr Street said the announcement was "absolutely a turning point" for the West Midlands and should now influence more creative companies to have the confidence to be based there.
A lot of hard work had been going on to improve the TV and film landscape, especially after Birmingham missed out to Leeds on being selected as a new base for Channel 4 in 2019, he said.
"For too long our region has been under-represented within the corporation [BBC] but working with the new director general Tim Davie over the last few months, we are now beginning to put past problems right," he said.
Liam Byrne, Labour's candidate in the upcoming mayoral election, said: "From Shakespeare to the streaming revolution, our region's fabulous creatives have always been able to hold an audience and tell an incredible story.
'Now, after years of tragic cuts to our much loved Birmingham BBC, today's announcement is a good start in repairing the damage and investing in the future."
The BBC said it had also formed a new partnership with the region's Create Central organisation and the West Midlands Combined Authority to "enhance its presence and investment in the region".
It said the aim of its Across the UK plan was to move power, investment and resources across the country.
Richard Butler, CBI West Midlands Director, said he welcomed the social and economic recovery support for the region.
"A future BBC which fully represents all facets of our diverse, multicultural population, amplifies West Midlands voices and enhances prosperity will be keenly embraced by business within the region."
