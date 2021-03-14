Man charged with murder after teenager stabbed in Hamstead
A man has been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Birmingham.
Jack Barry, 19, was found seriously injured in West Road, Hamstead, just after 21:45 GMT on 7 March and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.
Cameron Cheshire, 18, of West Road, Great Barr, is due to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "We're grateful for the support we've received so far as we seek to establish the full circumstances of what happened on Sunday evening.
"But we still believe there are people out there who have information which can assist our investigation and I'd urge them to contact us."
