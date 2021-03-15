Birmingham husband and wife jailed for killing butcher
- Published
A husband and wife convicted of killing their brother-in-law outside his butcher's shop have both been jailed.
Mazammal Mahmood Butt, 27, was stabbed in November 2019 after a row in Lozells, Birmingham, police said.
Mobeen Shahzad, of Osborne Grove, Birmingham, was handed a life sentence after being found guilty of murder in a trial on 12 February.
His wife Sheridan Fitzsimmons was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The pair were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 12 March, where Shahzad was told he must serve a minimum of 23 years.
West Midlands Police said the stabbing happened moments after a heated argument between 28-year-old Shahzad, Fitzsimmons, 29, and Mr Butt in the car park near to the butcher's shop.
The force said after hearing the row, Mr Butt's wife, Shahzad's sister, came out and was grabbed by Fitzsimmons, who told her husband to kill Mr Butt.
Detectives said the two men then went out of view and moments later Shahzad returned and told his sister he had killed her husband in the street.
Mr Butt, also known as Zammy, was found in a pool of blood on the street and died at the scene.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk