Man guilty of Smethwick shopping centre stab murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a father-of-three at a shopping centre.
Karl Gallagher, 31, from Smethwick, West Midlands, died from a single stab wound to the chest after an attack outside the West Cross complex in the town on 26 April.
Tyrell Harris denied his murder but was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The 20-year-old from Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, is due to be sentenced on 30 April.
Mr Gallagher was waiting with friends after ordering pizza when he approached Harris, who was hanging around a car with friends, West Midlands Police said.
CCTV footage showed a short conversation before Harris stepped towards his victim, pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
He then ran from the scene and dropped the weapon in a drain where it was later found by officers.
The force said they tracked Harris down to a property in Netherton, Dudley, where he was found hiding in an attic.
Mr Gallagher's family said in a statement they were thankful for the conviction "but this will never free us from the life sentence that we now have to learn to live with".
Det Insp Adam Jobson said: "We will never know what led Harris to killing Karl that day, but we do know that if Harris hadn't chosen to carry a knife, three children would have their dad and Harris wouldn't be facing a life sentence in prison."
