Covid-19 hit Walsall mum holds eight-week-old baby for first time
A new mum recovering from Covid-19 has been able to hold her baby for the first time after eight weeks.
Leo was delivered by caesarean section 10 weeks prematurely after mum Ellie Wright, 20, contracted coronavirus.
Ms Wright was seriously ill in the critical care unit while fighting the virus and pneumonia, and Leo needed to be on a ventilator.
Her recovery could take up to two years, but she has had her first cuddle with her son.
Ms Wright, from Walsall, said Leo was heavier than she thought he would be.
"He looks like me; he's got my nose," she added.
"He did do a dirty nappy though."
Ms Wright, 20, from Walsall, had the virus when she was 30 weeks pregnant and had to be sedated for three weeks. She could not have any treatment until she had given birth to Leo.
She got to hold Leo's hand when he was five weeks old, but it is only now she has been able to hold him fully.
She is still receiving care on a ward at the hospital, while Leo is "thriving" at home with his grandparents.
"I have been able to stand and I'm working on using a frame to be able to get into a chair," Ms Wright, who hopes to be home by her 21st birthday in May, said.
Xana Marriott, Senior Sister for Critical Care Rehabilitation, who has been caring for Ms Wright, said: "She is doing really well and it's lovely to be able to have conversations with her and see her personality coming through.
"And baby Leo is just gorgeous, she should be very proud of herself."
