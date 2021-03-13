Man to 'row English Channel' from his Birmingham driveway
A man is set to row the length of the English Channel from his driveway in memory of his cousin.
Jack Snow, 27, died in July last year after a ten-year battle with a brain tumour.
On Saturday, Zac Hurst plans to use a rowing machine to cover the distance of 21 miles, or 33.8k metres, at home in Hall Green, Birmingham, to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.
He has so far raised more than £10,000 for the cause.
Mr Hurst said: "Losing Jack really hit his family and friends hard.
"[He] never shied away from a challenge and embraced every situation with a smile so I will be hoping to do the same on the day."
Despite being a Leicester City fan, Mr Hurst will row while wearing the kit of his cousin's favourite team, Millwall FC.
He hopes to complete the challenge in about three-and-a-half hours.
"Having never successfully rowed anywhere or anything in my life before, I am expecting a few aches and pains for a few weeks after the event.
"But the thought of raising a substantial amount for Jack's chosen charity is the one thing that will pull me through and make it all worth it."
