Teen sentenced over gunshots inside Handsworth takeaway
A teenager has been sentenced over gunshots fired inside a takeaway.
Police were called to reports of three people chasing another group into DFC Chicken on Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, in April.
Adonijah Stewart, 18, of Saltley, Birmingham, who was 17 at the time, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
He pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to five years and eight months at a youth detention centre and must serve a further four years on extended licence.
Nobody was believed injured in the incident, West Midlands Police said at the time.
