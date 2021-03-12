BBC News

Teen sentenced over gunshots inside Handsworth takeaway

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionShots were fired inside DFC Chicken on Rookery Road

A teenager has been sentenced over gunshots fired inside a takeaway.

Police were called to reports of three people chasing another group into DFC Chicken on Rookery Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, in April.

Adonijah Stewart, 18, of Saltley, Birmingham, who was 17 at the time, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to five years and eight months at a youth detention centre and must serve a further four years on extended licence.

Nobody was believed injured in the incident, West Midlands Police said at the time.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.