'Much loved' teenager killed in Hamstead stabbing is named
A "much loved" teenager who died from a stab wound has been named as Jack Barry.
The 19-year-old was found seriously injured in West Road, Hamstead, just after 21:45 GMT on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with an injury.
He remains in hospital for treatment and will be questioned when medically fit, the force said.
Mr Barry's family said: "Jack was a much loved son and grandson."
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "We're grateful for the support we've received so far as we seek to establish the full circumstances of what happened on Sunday evening.
"But we still believe there are people out there who have information which can assist our investigation and I'd urge them to contact us."