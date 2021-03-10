Mohammed Haroon Zeb: Eighth man charged over Dudley shooting
An eighth man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a father-of-four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, died in hospital after he was found seriously injured on Queens Cross, Dudley, on 31 January.
Shamraz Ali was arrested on Tuesday from his home in Tanfield Road, Dudley.
The 19-year-old appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
He was remanded in custody and due to appear at the city's crown court on 19 March.
Seven others, all from Dudley, have also been charged in relation to Mr Zeb's death.
They are:
- Umar Ali, 20 of Blowers Green Road
- Gurdeep Sandhu, 23, of Blowers Green Road
- Mohammed Rafiq, 19, of Gammage Street
- Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Richmond Road
- Akarsh Tasleem, 25, from Shaw Road
- Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, from Brook Street
- Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, from Kingswinford Road
All are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, apart from Hassan Tasleem, who is charged with murder.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro described it as a "complex investigation".
"Our investigations are progressing and will continue until I'm confident we have identified everyone we suspect was involved in the conspiracy," he said.
"We are determined to get justice for Mr Zeb's family."
