BBC News

Brierley Hill shooting: Man denies murdering pair

Published
image copyrightFamily handouts
image captionA post-mortem examination found Will Henry and Brian McIntosh died from gunshot wounds

A man has denied the murder of two men killed in a double shooting.

Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were discovered with fatal wounds in a Range Rover at the rear of industrial units in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September.

Richard Avery, 33, of no fixed address, entered his not-guilty pleas at Birmingham Crown Court.

He had already denied a charge of perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.

Co-defendant Jonathan Houseman, 32, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder at a hearing in November.

The pair are due to stand trial on 9 June.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.