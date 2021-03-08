Murder arrest after man fatally stabbed in Hamstead
A man, believed to be in his late teens, has died after being found with stab injuries.
Police found the seriously injured man when they were called to West Road, Hamstead, just after 21:45 GMT on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," a force spokesman said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital with an injury.
"This is not believed to be life-threatening and he will be questioned in due course," the spokesman added.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from the force's homicide team, said: "A young man has tragically died and we will be doing all we can to work out exactly what went on last night.
"We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, but left before speaking to officers. We need them to come forward and tell us what they saw."
